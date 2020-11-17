BRIEF-U.S. SEC pursues plan requiring Chinese firms to use auditors overseen by U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-U.S. SEC pursues plan requiring Chinese firms to use auditors overseen by U.S. - WSJReuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:39 IST
Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* SEC PURSUES PLAN REQUIRING CHINESE FIRMS TO USE AUDITORS OVERSEEN BY U.S. - WSJ
* UNDER SEC PROPOSAL, CHINESE COMPANIES WOULD BE SHUT OUT OF U.S. EXCHANGES IF THEY DON’T COMPLY- WSJ, CITING SOURCES Source text : [ID:https://on.wsj.com/2KbdKbT] Further company coverage: [ ]
Also Read: Ladakh standoff: Indian and Chinese armies hold 8th round of military talks
- READ MORE ON:
- CHINESE