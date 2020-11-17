V S Yadav new Tripura DGP

The Tripura government on Tuesday appointed IPS officer V S Yadav as the state's new Director General of Police, a notification said. The appointment of the 1987 batch officer came nearly 10 months after A K Shukla retired from the post on January 31.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Singh was officiating as the DGP after Shukla's retirement. Yadav is currently holding the post of principal secretary of the OBC Welfare Department.