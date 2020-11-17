Private company cheats people in J-K, 7 booked

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has booked seven people and registered a case against a private firm for luring people with a business plan to double their money in Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday. The accused who have been booked for the fraud, cheating and conspiracy are Mukesh S, the director group of companies, Deepak Malik, the CEO group of companies, Sonu Rani, Parveen Kumar and its members Ranjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Sukhwinder. All of them are from Haryana and Punjab, The crime branch sleuths conducted a preliminary inquiry into a written complaint by Varinder Singh of Kathua and found that the suspects presented the people a business plan with malafide intension to lure and cheat them, the officials said

Ranjeet, Jaspal and Sukhvinder promised the complainants to double their investment amount within two to three months. The suspects also made the complainants transfer a total of Rs 34,30,000 in the account of the company, according to the officials

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law and an investigation initiated, the officials said.