25-yr-old woman drug peddler held in Delhi

A 25-year-old woman drug peddler was arrested from north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla area, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Meena, a resident of Aruna Nagar, they said. On Monday, police were patrolling the area when they saw a suspicious looking woman at Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tilla, at around 8.30 pm, a senior police officer said. "After seeing police, the woman tried to escape from the spot, however, she was overpowered and caught. A plastic pouch containing 103 grams of smack was seized from her possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. The smack is worth around Rs 10 lakh in the international market, police said. During interrogation, she claimed that she has been selling drugs for the last few months. She used to purchase the drugs from one Kiran, a resident of Majnu ka Tilla, the DCP said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest her.