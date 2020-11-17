Three die after drinking spurious liquor in UP's Firozabad

Three men died in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Tuesday allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. The victims, Navi Chand (30) and Sanjay Yadav (32), both residents of Sheikhpura, were relatives and died during treatment in the morning, while Awadhesh (34) died in the evening, police said.

They had consumed liquor on Monday evening after which their condition started deteriorating, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said. The family members of Navi and Sanjay said the two died due to heart attack, according to Kumar.

The bodies of all three have been sent for postmortem and police are investigating the case, the SP said. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said the matter is being probed by the sub-divisional magistrate, and the excise department has also been roped in.