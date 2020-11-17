Maha: 3-year-old Thane girl attacked by leopard last week dies

A 3-year-old tribal girl who was attacked by a leopard in Shahapur in Thane district some days ago has succumbed to injuries, a local health official said on Tuesday. The child was attacked on November 10 in Goti village when she and her mother were on their way to fetch water, he said.

"Jaya Dhondiram Chavar, who was rescued at the time by her mother and uncle, had suffered severe injuries and died in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. She was rushed to the local rural hospital, then shifted to Nashik civil hospital and finally moved to a private facility," he said.