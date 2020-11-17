Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peace on border was basis of growth of China-India ties: Jaishankar

As the border standoff between India and China continued for over six months, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said there was "cause for concern" but efforts were on to work out solutions. In an interactive session organised by Mumbai-based think-tank Gateway House, Jaishankar said the basis for the overall growth of the relationship between the two countries was peace and tranquillity along the borders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:43 IST
Peace on border was basis of growth of China-India ties: Jaishankar

As the border standoff between India and China continued for over six months, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said there was "cause for concern" but efforts were on to work out solutions. In an interactive session organised by Mumbai-based think-tank Gateway House, Jaishankar said the basis for the overall growth of the relationship between the two countries was peace and tranquillity along the borders. "Now, if that gets disturbed, then it cannot be that if the foundation of the house gets eroded or fractured and the rest of the superstructure remains unaltered. I think we are going through a period of stressful relations with China," Jaishankar said.

"My hope is that people at that end of the relationship understand the seriousness of what has happened,” he said. The external affairs minister also referred to a number of agreements that the two countries signed to ensure peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “We have agreements not to bring a large number of forces to the border. These are written agreements which we have observed for 30 years. If today that is violated without explanation, with no justification offered to us, we have to ask ourselves, where is this going,” he said.

“There is cause for concern, but it is in the nature of our job to try and work out solutions,” he added. Jaisankar said the rise of China was natural and part of a global rebalancing.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the rising power to also consider how the world reacts, adding it is not just enough to rise. Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said his country's ties with China are multi-dimensional and complex, adding "coercive diplomacy" was not the way to engage in today's world.

"There are places where Canada will challenge China such as human rights and places where both will have to co-exist, such as Indo-Pacific and trade, climate change," he said. In his remarks, Jaishankar also made an indirect reference to the Khalistan movement that strained ties between India and Canada during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first term.

“Both nations have benefited from the talent and creativity of the human bridge. However, we have also seen the misuse of democratic freedoms by a small minority with medieval beliefs and a propensity to violence,” he said. Jaishankar also said that India and Canada can work together in dealing with COVID-19 and in shaping the emerging global order in the post-pandemic period.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-IOC and WADA question why U.S. sport exempt from Rodchenkov Act

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Tuesday acknowledged the passing of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act in the U.S. Senate but questioned why American professional and college athletes are exempt from the legislation.The Rodchenkov Ac...

Soccer-Belgium must be wary of Danish threat, says Courtois

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned their supporters not to expect a routine win for the top-ranked team when they host Denmark in the Nations League on Wednesday. Belgium need only draw to ensure their place in the final four ne...

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called Fleets globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls flee...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. retail sales lose speed as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.While oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020