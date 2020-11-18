Left Menu
Development News Edition

US hits East Africa's al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on two senior leaders of the group, which had been designated a “foreign terrorist organisation” in 2008. The State Department said it had identified Abdullahi Osman Mohamed and Maalim Ayman as “specially designated global terrorists,” a step that freezes any assets they may have in US jurisdictions and bans Americans from doing any business with them.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 00:45 IST
US hits East Africa's al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on Somalia's al-Shabab extremist group, an al-Qaida-linked organisation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in East Africa. The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on two senior leaders of the group, which had been designated a “foreign terrorist organisation” in 2008.

The State Department said it had identified Abdullahi Osman Mohamed and Maalim Ayman as “specially designated global terrorists,” a step that freezes any assets they may have in US jurisdictions and bans Americans from doing any business with them. It said Mohamed is the group's senior explosives expert, a special adviser to the so-called “emir” of al-Shabab and is the leader of al-Shabaab's media wing, al-Kataib. Ayman is the leader of Jaysh Ayman, an al-Shabab unit conducting attacks and operations in Kenya and Somalia, including one in January on a military base in Kenya that killed one American soldier and two US contractors, it said.

Al-Shabab remains the most active and resilient extremist group in Africa, controlling parts of southern and central Somalia and often targeting checkpoints and other high-profile areas in the capital, Mogadishu. It has fired several mortars this year at the heavily defended international airport, where the US Embassy and other missions are located. It has also branched out to stage attacks in neighbouring counties, including Uganda and Kenya, where it was behind the days-long 2013 attack on Nairobi's upscale Westgate Mall that left 67 people dead.

Earlier this month, the UN Security Council voted to extend an arms embargo on Somalia and ban the sale or shipment to Somalia of components for improvised explosive devices if there is “significant risk” they may be used to manufacture the devices that are increasingly being used by al-Shabab. It also urged the Somali government to crack down on the group's illegal financing methods..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Armenians return to Nagorno-Karabakh after cease-fire

Joyous scenes of smiles and hugs could be seen Tuesday on the main square of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, as ethnic Armenians returned to their homeland a week after a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan halted the fi...

Corbyn readmitted to UK Labour after suspension over anti-Semitism report

Britains former main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said he has been readmitted to the Labour Party after being suspended following his comments downplaying a report critical of its handling of anti-Semitism complaints. The Equality and Hu...

WRAPUP 6-Biden names top White House aides, meets with national security advisers

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several top advisers from his election campaign and a Democratic congressman as senior White House aides, sticking with a tight inner circle as he transitions to the White House. Biden has been pre...

Germany accuses Russia, China of stalling over N.Korea fuel sanctions

Germany accused Russia and China on Tuesday of preventing a United Nations Security Council committee from determining whether North Korea has breached a U.N. cap on refined petroleum imports by the isolated Asian state.The Security Council...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020