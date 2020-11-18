Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC refuses permission for Chhath Puja at public places as 3rd wave of COVID-19 underway

The high court said the third wave of the infection was already underway in the national capital and allowing a large gathering would result in people becoming “super spreaders”. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad dismissed a petition by Durga Jan Seva Trust, challenging the November 10 order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:59 IST
HC refuses permission for Chhath Puja at public places as 3rd wave of COVID-19 underway

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with AAP government's decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The high court said the third wave of the infection was already underway in the national capital and allowing a large gathering would result in people becoming “super spreaders”.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad dismissed a petition by Durga Jan Seva Trust, challenging the November 10 order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20. The trust sought permission to hold a gathering of 1,000 people for Chhath Puja.

To this, the bench remarked, “Oh really! Today when the Delhi government is not allowing marriages with over 50 persons, you want only 1,000 persons. How come?” The bench said the authorities passed the order after considering the spread of infection in Delhi and the petition was meritless. "In today's day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality," the bench said, adding that the petitioner should have taken into consideration the current circumstances in the city.

The high court said it appeared that the petitioner is not alive to the COVID-19 situation. “The infection rate is hovering between 7,800 to 8,593… the death rate is in double figures. There are 42,000 active cases,” it noted.

Chhath Puja is celebrated by thousands of people in the capital, especially those hailing from Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

RBI-appointed administrator for Lakshmi Vilas Bank T N Manoharan says bank has enough liquidity to pay back depositors.

RBI-appointed administrator for Lakshmi Vilas Bank T N Manoharan says bank has enough liquidity to pay back depositors....

Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said in a statement on Wednesday.Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties followi...

Facebook, Twitter CEOs oppose any changes that may dictate content moderation

The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter have vehemently opposed any changes that would allow the US government to dictate content moderation, saying these platforms are a new industry and should have a different regulatory model. While Facebook CE...

Turkey urges discipline ahead of new COVID-19 curfews

Turkeys government urged tight discipline on Wednesday as the country prepared for new weekend curfews, online schooling and limits on restaurants and cafes that are to begin Friday evening and last through year end to contain the pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020