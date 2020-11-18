Man held for poisoning wife to death

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of poisoning his wife to death in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said. Pradyumna Thatoi of Indupur village under Nikirai police station jurisdiction had allegedly mixed toxic substances in the food to murder his wife Rashmita Parida (28) on November 14, the police said.

A case of unnatural death was lodged in this connection which was later converted into a case of murder under section-302 of Indian Penal Code on the basis of post mortem report, said Inspector of Nikirai police station, Babuli Barik. It was a dowry related murder and the deceased's mother had filed a complaint in this regard, he said, adding that the accused was later remanded to judicial custody for two weeks.