Uttarakhand: Probe of rape case against BJP MLA shifted to Pauri district

The investigation into the rape case against Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has been shifted from Dehradun to Pauri district, an official said on Wednesday. Garhwal Range Inspector General of Police Abhinav Kumar said the move aimed at ensuring fairness and transparency.

According to him, the probe into blackmailing charges against the woman who accused the MLA of rape has also been transferred to Pauri. The cases will now be investigated by the SHO of the Srinagar Mahila Police Station there.

He said the cases have been transferred on the request of the woman and the recommendation of the Dehradun senior superintendent of police keeping in view of the sensitivity of the issue. Negi, a legislator from Dwarahat in Almora district of Uttarakhand, was accused of rape by the woman in September. She alleged that the MLA threatened to kill her and demanded a DNA test, claiming that he was the father of her child.

MLA’s wife Rita had filed a complaint against the woman, alleging that she sought Rs 5 crore from her husband to suppress the case. Till now, both cases were being probed by the Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun.