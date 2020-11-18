Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations, including at SDPI offices

The NIA conducted searches here on Wednesday, including at offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on police stations in the city in August, an official said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:39 IST
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations, including at SDPI offices

The NIA conducted searches here on Wednesday, including at offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on police stations in the city in August, an official said. The searches were carried out at 43 locations in Bengaluru, including at four offices of the SDPI, in relation to the rioting and violent attacks on the D J Halli and K G Halli police stations in Bengaluru on August 11, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The cases pertain to large-scale rioting, causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property, including the police stations' buildings and public and private vehicles, he said, adding that the rioters were armed with lethal weapons. The riots triggered fear and panic in the nearby areas and were intended to cause terror in the society, the NIA spokesperson said.

So far, 124 accused have been arrested in the D J Halli police station case and 169 in the KG Halli police station case, he said. During the searches, incriminating material relating to the SDPI and the PFI and weapons such as swords, knives, iron rods were seized, the official added.

Further investigation is underway..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Need to treat all creditors equally led to Zambia default, c.bank says

Zambia could have paid a coupon on one of its sovereign dollar bonds last Friday, but chose not to do so due to the need to treat all creditors equally, the copper producers central bank governor said on Wednesday. However, the finance mini...

Allow antigen testing in pharmacies, Madrid region tells Spanish government

The Madrid capital region is pressing the Spanish government to allow pharmacies to carry out mass antigen testing for COVID-19, tapping into a broad debate on the efficiency of the rapid tests.Antigen kits are less precise than standard PC...

UPDATE 1-Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday.Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Husse...

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray on Wednesday in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to set a legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Protesters near B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020