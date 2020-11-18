Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasikala pays Rs 10 crore fine, release expected; TN CM says AIADMK will be away from her

A fine of over Rs 10 crore imposed on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case was on Wednesday deposited in a Bengaluru court and her release is expected soon, her lawyer said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:47 IST
Sasikala pays Rs 10 crore fine, release expected; TN CM says AIADMK will be away from her

A fine of over Rs 10 crore imposed on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case was on Wednesday deposited in a Bengaluru court and her release is expected soon, her lawyer said. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, meanwhile, asserted that the anticipated release of Sasikala would not alter the stand of AIADMK to keep her and her kin at bay, both from the party and the government.

There shall be no change in the party stand as regards Sasikala, he told reporters at Coimbatore. The fine amount of Rs 10,00,10,000 was remitted to the 34th City Civil Court, Bengaluru, by way of demand drafts, Sasikala's counsel N Raja Senthoor Pandian said.

The court is now expected to send a communication to the prison authorities about the payment of fine and "I expect her to be free soon, earlier than the scheduled release date of January 27, 2021," he told PTI. Citing remission norms for good counduct available for prisoners, he expressed confidence that Sasikala would be released "sooner than later" and legal processes related to it was on.

Sasikala's two relatives, like her, are also undergoing simple imprisonment of four years in the assets case in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. All the three of them were imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore in addition to Rs 10,000.

Pandian said the process to pay the fine for the two others was also being taken up. In 2017, after the Supreme Court restored the Bengaluru trial court judgment in toto against Sasikala and her two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi in the assets case, the former Chief Minister's confidante surrendered before the Karnataka court on February 15, 2017 and she has been serving her sentence since then.

With the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, the appeal against her by Karnataka stood abated. The trial court had in 2014 convicted Jayalalithaa and three others on charges, including corrpution and criminal conspiracy, 18-years after the disproportionate assets case was filed against her.

The late AIADMK supremo was also imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore by Special Judge John Michael Cunha. In 2015, the Karnataka High Court had set aside the trial court's order convicting Jayalalithaa and three others.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Need to treat all creditors equally led to Zambia default, c.bank says

Zambia could have paid a coupon on one of its sovereign dollar bonds last Friday, but chose not to do so due to the need to treat all creditors equally, the copper producers central bank governor said on Wednesday. However, the finance mini...

Allow antigen testing in pharmacies, Madrid region tells Spanish government

The Madrid capital region is pressing the Spanish government to allow pharmacies to carry out mass antigen testing for COVID-19, tapping into a broad debate on the efficiency of the rapid tests.Antigen kits are less precise than standard PC...

UPDATE 1-Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday.Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Husse...

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray on Wednesday in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to set a legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Protesters near B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020