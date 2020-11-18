Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqi FM condemns Baghdad rocket attack as 'terrorist act'

Fuad Hussein's comments came hours after seven rockets struck Baghdad, four of them exploding inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and home to the U.S. Embassy. The rockets, which killed a child and wounded five other civilians, indicated an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October to halt attacks targeting the U.S. presence in Iraq.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:17 IST
Iraqi FM condemns Baghdad rocket attack as 'terrorist act'

Iraq's foreign minister Wednesday condemned a rocket attack in the capital a day earlier, calling it a “terrorist act," and said combat operations by the U.S.-led coalition will cease once troop withdrawals take place in the coming weeks. Fuad Hussein's comments came hours after seven rockets struck Baghdad, four of them exploding inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and home to the U.S. Embassy.

The rockets, which killed a child and wounded five other civilians, indicated an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October to halt attacks targeting the U.S. presence in Iraq. One rocket landed just 600 meters (2,000 feet) from the U.S. Embassy compound, Iraqi security officials said.

U.S. troops invaded Iraq in 2003 and left in 2011 but returned in 2014 after the Islamic State group overran large parts of Iraq. Frequent attacks targeting the U.S. Embassy and vehicles transporting equipment for U.S. troops have led Washington to threaten to close its Baghdad diplomatic mission.

Hussein called the attack against the Green Zone “blatant, criminal and terrorist" in comments to reporters following a meeting with the U.S. ambassador and U.S. military leaders. “It is an attack on the Iraqi government and Iraqi people and we condemn such operations,” Hussein said. The Pentagon this week announced a reduction of troops in Iraq from 3,000 to 2,500. Hussein said that following the departure of the 500 personnel, coalition combat operations against the Islamic State group would officially end.

The number of coalition troops had already been reduced from 5,200 to 3,000 in line with a planned drawdown from several Iraqi military bases. No one claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack but the U.S. has directly accused Iran-backed Shiite militias for past attacks on its interests in Iraq.

Iraqi officials questioned the timing of Tuesday's attack. The militias had conditioned their truce on a scheduled withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition troops in line with a non-binding resolution in Parliament passed in January. That resolution was passed by predominantly Shiite lawmakers when Iraq-U.S. tensions soared following the Washington-directed strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani outside Baghdad airport. Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group the U.S. believes has launched rocket attacks in the past, denied responsibility for Tuesday's barrage. One official from the group told The Associated Press it was a “mistake” and said the group wants to see a “full withdrawal, not a partial one” of U.S. troops.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to brief media. Remnants of IS are still active in northern Iraq and continue to target security forces in the provinces of Diyala and Kirkuk.

Asked if he was concerned about the U.S. drawdown announcement, Hussein said: "Our dialogue is ongoing and we are following the situation and political changes in the U.S., and there are ongoing meetings to assess the coming stage.”.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray on Wednesday in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to set a legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Protesters near B...

New York settles with NRA over illegal insurance sales deceiving members

The National Rifle Association agreed to a five-year ban on doing insurance business in New York state and will pay a 2.5 million civil fine to settle charges it offered insurance to members without a license and concealed how it routinely ...

Mathura temple case: Next hearing on December 10

A district court here on Wednesday fixed December 10 as the next date for hearing into a petition seeking the removal of a mosque near a temple which the devouts believe marks the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The court pushed the hearing to ...

Europe has half of world's 4M new virus cases but sees hope

Europe made up almost half of the worlds 4 million new coronavirus cases last week but recorded a nearly 10 per cent fall in infections compared to the week before, thanks in part to strict government lockdown measures that have fanned some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020