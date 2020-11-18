Odisha DGP virtually appears in High Court in minor's gangrape case

Left Menu
Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay Wednesday virtually appeared before the Orissa High Court in connection with the alleged 'gangrape' of a minor girl in the state capital. The DGP submitted an affidavit and the status report of investigation into the case to the High Court.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:16 IST
Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay Wednesday virtually appeared before the Orissa High Court in connection with the alleged 'gangrape' of a minor girl in the state capital. The DGP submitted an affidavit and the status report of investigation into the case to the High Court. The content of the affidavit was not known as it came in a sealed cover.

Earlier, the High Court had expressed displeasure over the delay in the investigation into the case. The court has listed the case for next hearing on December 16.

The High Court had on November 9 directed the DGP to personally appear during the next hearing of the case. On August 30, the mother of the alleged gangrape victim had lodged a police complaint with the Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar.

She had alleged that some employees of a local media and police personnel were involved in the gangrape of her minor daughter. As the Bhubaneswar police did not make any progress, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on October 6.

