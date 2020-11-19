Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe begins into alleged voice clip of Swapna Suresh

The Prisons department in Kerala on Thursday launched a probe into a viral voice clip claimed to be that of gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh, which had been released by an online portal.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:13 IST
Probe begins into alleged voice clip of Swapna Suresh

The Prisons department in Kerala on Thursday launched a probe into a viral voice clip claimed to be that of gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh, which had been released by an online portal. Prisons department DGP Rishiraj Singh directed South Zone DIG Ajaykumar to probe the matter in which a suspected undertrial prisoner'svoice clip was circulated and submit the report on Thursday itself.

"DIG south zone is probing the matter. The genuineness of the voice note will also be probed. We will seek the help of the cyber cell of Kerala police in the matter," Singh told the media. In the clip, released by an online news portal on Wednesday evening, the voice claimed to be that of Suresh is heard alleging that the investigating agencies probing the gold smuggling case had forced her to take the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan which she refused to do.

She was asked to sign documents regarding her statement without letting her read them, it was alleged in the purported clip. Ajaykumar on Thursday morning reached the Attakulangara women's prison near here, where Suresh is lodged, to initiate the probe.

A special court dealing with the Economic Offences had on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Suresh and another accused, Sandeep Nair, till December 1. Various central investigating agencies are probing the gold smuggling case after nearly 15 kg of gold was seized on July5 from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate here.

Both Swapna Suresh and Nair are in preventive detention under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act.PTI RRT SA SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's economies race to open for Xmas - should they bother?

Is the Christmas economy worth salvaging Unless youre in retail, the answer is Possibly not. Across Europe, governments have imposed lockdowns through November into early December in the hope they can open up their economies for seasonal fe...

Under-investment threatens to delay clean energy for poor 'by decades'

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Nov 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Investment in providing electricity and clean cooking to hundreds of millions of people is orders of magnitude below what is needed to meet a global goal for everyone on the pl...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis Zverev rebounds to beat Schwartzman at ATP FinalsGermanys Alexander Zverev stayed in contention at the ATP Finals as he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-3 in his second round-robi...

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: A Reliable Way to Manage Big Purchases

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Applying for a personal loan is no longer a tedious task. Customers can get a personal loan to fund their large purchases and unplanned expenses from the comfort of their home, quickly without any hassle. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020