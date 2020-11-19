Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Parigam village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.PTI MIJ SSB DVDV