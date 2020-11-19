Left Menu
German parliament probes intruder incident during virus vote

German parliamentary officials are investigating how people protesting against government lockdown measures were able to enter the Bundestag building and harangue lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote. Alternative for Germany, which opposed the bill, said it had no knowledge about its lawmakers helping protesters enter the Reichstag.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

German parliamentary officials are investigating how people protesting against government lockdown measures were able to enter the Bundestag building and harangue lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote. Senior lawmakers planned to meet Thursday to examine claims that deputies from the far-right Alternative for Germany party used their credential to help a small number of protesters get through security.

Video posted on social media showed a female protester accusing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier of having "no conscience" and insulting him. The incident happened as thousands of people protested parliament's passing of a bill providing legal underpinning for the government to issue social distancing rules, require masks in public and to close stores and other venues to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Berlin police used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters after they defied orders to wear masks. Alternative for Germany, which opposed the bill, said it had no knowledge about its lawmakers helping protesters enter the Reichstag.

