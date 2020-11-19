Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden team anxious over escalating war in U.S. ally Ethiopia

The conflict in Tigray region has killed hundreds and possibly thousands, sent 30,000 refugees into Sudan and called into question whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmen, Africa's youngest leader and last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, can hold together the nation together. Ethiopia is a federation of states run by separate ethnic groups, and the war pits the central government against one of the most heavily militarised regions.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:17 IST
Biden team anxious over escalating war in U.S. ally Ethiopia
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy adviser on Thursday urged an end to fighting and protection for civilians in north Ethiopia, where federal troops are battling rebels in a war rocking the Horn of Africa and sending refugees fleeing.

"Deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, reports of targeted ethnic violence, and the risk to regional peace and security," tweeted Antony Blinken. The conflict in Tigray region has killed hundreds and possibly thousands, sent 30,000 refugees into Sudan and called into question whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmen, Africa's youngest leader and last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, can hold together the nation together.

Ethiopia is a federation of states run by separate ethnic groups, and the war pits the central government against one of the most heavily militarised regions. The northern Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) effectively ruled Ethiopia for decades as the strongest force in a multi-ethnic coalition, until Abiy took power two years ago. Refugees from the fighting say militias from neighbouring Amhara state, which has a border dispute with Tigray, are also backing government troops. The country is a major U.S. ally whose soldiers serve in peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Somalia. Its military and intelligence services are among the most capable in Africa and regularly work alongside U.S. personnel.

"The TPLF and Ethiopian authorities should take urgent steps to end the conflict, enable humanitarian access, and protect civilians," added Blinken, a veteran diplomat and longtime Biden confidant. He is expected to play a senior role as the incoming U.S. administration looks to jettison President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda and build up relations with allies.

'ATROCITIES' On the ground, Ethiopia accused Tigrayan forces of atrocities. The TPLF leader said his soldiers were still holding the important town of Axum, though they had lost Shire as federal troops sought to close in on the state capital Mekelle.

"Shire has fallen three days back but Axum is with us, but there is an army sent to control Axum ... there is a fight," Debretsion Gebremichael said in a text to Reuters. There was no immediate response from the government.

Assertions by all sides have been impossible to verify because internet and phone connections to Tigray have been suspended and the government has restricted access. An Ethiopian government statement referred to reports of ethnic killings in the town of Mai Kadra, documented by human rights group Amnesty International last week. Survivors told Amnesty researchers that militias affiliated to the Tigray government killed scores or even hundreds of civilians.

"As we enter the final phase of law enforcement operations against this group, we would like to remind the leaders of this group that the atrocities that have been committed by their forces and loyalists in places like Maykadra constitute serious crimes both under Ethiopian and international law," it said, using an alternative spelling. There was no immediate response from the TPLF. Ethiopian federal forces are trying to advance along main roads from the south and the northwest of Mekelle and had advanced to around 200 km (124 miles) from the Tigrayan capital, a diplomat monitoring the conflict said.

REGIONAL RAMIFICATIONS The conflict has embroiled Ethiopia's neighbours. The TPLF fired rockets at neighbouring Eritrea last weekend. Tens of thousands of refugees have streamed into Sudan. Ethiopia has taken weapons away from 200-300 ethnic Tigrayan soldiers in its peacekeeping contingent in Somalia.

Tigray civilians in Sudan last week told Reuters that they were targeted by government-affiliated militia because of their ethnicity. Their claims were impossible to verify. Tigrayans represent about 5% of the population of 115 million. They dominated national leadership between 1991 and 2018, before Abiy, whose parents are ethnic Oromo and Amhara, took the premiership and began opening up both the economy and a repressive political system.

He won last year's Nobel Peace Prize for a peace pact with Eritrea, but his reputation has come into question after recent curbs on the media, arrests of opponents and his hard line towards Tigray despite international appeals for talks. He denies any targeting of civilians or ethnic undertones to the Tigray offensive, saying it is a law-and-order operation necessary to maintain unity.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches. Japans nationwide tally also ...

Govt committed to ensuring no person needs to enter sewer and septic tank: Puri

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, IC, Housing and Urban Affairs today stated that Government of India is committed to ensuring that no person needs to enter a sewer or septic tank, unless absolutely unavoidable in the interest of greater public...

Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a string of unscheduled hospital visits in London this week after he developed acute pain due to stones in his kidney, according to a media report on Thursday. Sharif, 70, who has bee...

Pakistan reports 2,500 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 365,927, the health ministry said on Thursday. The Ministry of National Health Services said a total of 2,547 new infections ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020