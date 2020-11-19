Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two custodial death case in Odisha

Two alleged custodial death cases were reported from separate places of Odisha on Thursday prompting the state police to conduct post-mortems under the NHRC guidelines.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:31 IST
Two custodial death case in Odisha

Two alleged custodial death cases were reported from separate places of Odisha on Thursday prompting the state police to conduct post-mortems under the NHRC guidelines. The two alleged custodial deaths were reported in Puri and Biramitrapur area of Sundergarh district. The twin incidents sparked tension in both the localities as a large number of people protested both in Puri and Biramitrapur.

In both the cases, the victims were picked up by the police and they died on Thursday morning. "Post-mortems are being carried out in both the places by teams of doctors as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The entire inquest is being videographed. The fact behind the incidents will come to the fore only after investigation," DGP Abhay told reporters here.

In regard to the Puri incident, Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Singh said that a 32 year old man identified as K Ramesh died at the hospital early on Thursday morning following a scuffle with police. "A scuffle ensued when police attempted to catch Ramesh who was roaming along with a sharp weapon. Some police personnel have also sustained minor injuries during the scuffle," Singh said, adding that the victim was a known criminal with a number of cases lodged against him in different police stations.

The SP said that Ramesh was released from jail in Angul district recently and was nabbed by police when he was going to commit a crime in Puri town. The local people alleged that he was picked up by the police on Wednesday night and hacked to death at Baselisahi Police Station. There were injury marks on Ramesh's body, they claimed.

Though the SP admitted that there was a scuffle between police and Ramesh, he rejected allegations of police personnel hacking him to death. "A DSP rank officer of Human Rights Protection Cell of Odisha Police is probing into the incident and a team of doctors performed an autopsy of the body. Puri ASP has been monitoring the case," Singh said.

Meanwhile, tension mounted in Puri town as a large number of people collected near the District Headquarters Hospital where postmortem of Ramesh was being carried out. The angry people attempted to barge into the hospital which was prevented by the police. A youth identified as Tarique Salim died at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela. He was arrested by the personnel of Biramitrapur police station on Wednesday.

Sundergarh SP Sagarika Nath, however, denied the charges of custodial death. "The accused was unwell and was first admitted to the Kumarmunda hospital and then shifted to IGH as his condition deteriorated," Nath said. Following the death of the arrested person, some local people gathered in front of the police station and tried to barge into it.

In both the places, the local people demanded stringent action against the erring police personnel involved in the alleged custodial deaths. They demanded arrest of police personnel as Ramesh and Salim died in police custody. PTI COR AAM RG RG

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

French court confirms Veolia must consult unions on Suez takeover

A French court on Thursday confirmed that water and waste management firm Veolia would have to consult unions on its purchase of a 29.9 stake in rival Suez, adding a layer of complexity to the deal. Veolia said in a statement the ruling was...

Tokyo raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches. Japans nationwide tally also ...

Govt committed to ensuring no person needs to enter sewer and septic tank: Puri

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, IC, Housing and Urban Affairs today stated that Government of India is committed to ensuring that no person needs to enter a sewer or septic tank, unless absolutely unavoidable in the interest of greater public...

Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a string of unscheduled hospital visits in London this week after he developed acute pain due to stones in his kidney, according to a media report on Thursday. Sharif, 70, who has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020