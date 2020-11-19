SI suspended for ‘demanding’ money from accused to shield him: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended in Bulandshahr district after surfacing of an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard demanding money for shielding an accused, an official said on Thursday. Sub Inspector Ganga Singh of Arnia Police Station has been suspended with immediate effect, said Bulandshahr's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

The SSP said he suspended the sub-inspector after he found the voice in the audio clip prima facie that of the erring official. In the audio clip, the sub-inspector was heard demanding Rs 25,000 from an accused to give him a clean chit in a criminal case, said the SSP, adding the erring official was suspended from immediate effect as his act has sullied the image of Police Department.

A departmental enquiry too has been ordered against the SI, the SSP said...