Elderly woman trampled to death by elephant in TN

A 70-year old woman, who wentmissing two days back was found trampled to death by anelephant in Mullankadu forest area on the outskirts early onThursday

Forest department personnel on rounds in the area underBoluvampatti forest range noticed the body of Maruthammal withinjuries this morning

The victim belonging to Sarkar Porathi tribal settlementwas reported missing two days back from her daughter's housein nearby Alandurai, police said.