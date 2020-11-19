Elderly woman trampled to death by elephant in TN

Elderly woman trampled to death by elephant in TNPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:39 IST
A 70-year old woman, who wentmissing two days back was found trampled to death by anelephant in Mullankadu forest area on the outskirts early onThursday
Forest department personnel on rounds in the area underBoluvampatti forest range noticed the body of Maruthammal withinjuries this morning
The victim belonging to Sarkar Porathi tribal settlementwas reported missing two days back from her daughter's housein nearby Alandurai, police said.
