Branded 'witch', Assam woman tortured at tea garden: Police
.PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:01 IST
A 70-year-old woman sustained injuries after some people tortured her after branding her a "witch" at a tea garden in Assam's Golaghat district, police said on Thursday. The gruesome incident took place on Wednesday night at Misamora tea estate in the Dergaon police station area, a senior police official said.
"A group of people branded the old lady 'witch' and attacked her last night. She sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital," he added. The attackers fled the scene minutes before a police team reached.
"An investigation is underway and an operation is on to nab the culprits," the official said..