DRI recovers 66.4 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 35 cr

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted two trucks smuggling 66.4 kg gold valued at Rs 35 crore, sources said. The officers of DRI, Delhi Zonal Unit, identified two trucks suspected to be carrying foreign-origin gold, smuggled into the country through the Indo-Myanmar border. Rummaging of the trucks led to the recovery of 66.4 kgs of smuggled gold worth Rs 35 crore which was destined for delivery in Punjab, the sources said. The gold was found to be concealed inside the fuel tanks of the trucks. Five persons apprehended in the case are being examined, they added.