Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Police personnel attacked in Bhopal; two injured

The personnel were attacked by a group of locals, including women, who were armed with sticks, stones and chilli powder, the official said. The police had to fire five rounds in the air in self-defence, he said, adding that they managed to make an arrest.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:09 IST
MP: Police personnel attacked in Bhopal; two injured

Two policemen were injured when a group of people, including women, allegedly attacked the police with sticks and stones in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Thursday, an official said. Police personnel had to fire in the air in self- defence to keep the attackers at bay, the official said.

The incident took place at Nishantpura area, where the police had gone to make some arrests in connection with a case, area city superintendent of police (CSP) Anil Tripathi said. The personnel were attacked by a group of locals, including women, who were armed with sticks, stones and chilli powder, the official said.

The police had to fire five rounds in the air in self-defence, he said, adding that they managed to make an arrest. A case has been registered against 12 people who attacked the policemen and a hunt has been launched to apprehend them, the CSP said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MoEF appoves Breach Candy Hospital extension

Union Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF on Thursday gave approval for the proposed extension of the existing Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The extension of the hospital will take place in the ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulat...

EU leaders to discuss Polish, Hungarian veto of recovery plan, no solution seen yet

European Union leaders will discuss the Polish and Hungarian veto of the EUs 1.8 trillion euro financial plan to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, but officials do not expect a solution this week. The v...

New internet rules to give Pakistan blanket powers of censorship

Pakistan is all set to roll out new internet rules that critics say will give the government-wide powers of censorship after rejecting requests from social media companies for consultation.Muslim-majority Pakistan already has media regulati...

U.S. blacklists two companies over exportation of forced labor from North Korea

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on two new companies it accused of being involved in exporting forced labor from North Korea and warned countries to send home any remaining North Korean workers. The U.S. Treasury Department ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020