MP: Police personnel attacked in Bhopal; two injured

Two policemen were injured when a group of people, including women, allegedly attacked the police with sticks and stones in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Thursday, an official said. Police personnel had to fire in the air in self- defence to keep the attackers at bay, the official said.

The incident took place at Nishantpura area, where the police had gone to make some arrests in connection with a case, area city superintendent of police (CSP) Anil Tripathi said. The personnel were attacked by a group of locals, including women, who were armed with sticks, stones and chilli powder, the official said.

The police had to fire five rounds in the air in self-defence, he said, adding that they managed to make an arrest. A case has been registered against 12 people who attacked the policemen and a hunt has been launched to apprehend them, the CSP said.