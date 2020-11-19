Left Menu
Punjab CM's son Raninder Singh appears before ED, questioned for 6 hrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh was questioned Thursday for six hours by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged foreign exchange violation case. He appeared at the ED’s Jalandhar office, answering summons in connection with the case under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). He was questioned for six hours and recorded his statement, his counsel and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh was questioned Thursday for six hours by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged foreign exchange violation case. He appeared at the ED’s Jalandhar office, answering summons in connection with the case under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

He was questioned for six hours and recorded his statement, his counsel and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said. “If they call us again we will be happy to visit and cooperate. We have nothing to hide,” Shergill said.

Accompanied by Shergill, Singh reached the ED office at around 11 am. The agency had registered the case under FEMA for his alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

Earlier, Singh had failed to appear before the ED on October 27 and November 6. He was questioned by the ED in 2016 and asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of a trust and some subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

The alleged possession of property abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department. Raninder had denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat, who is in-charge of party’s affairs in Punjab, had questioned the timing of the summons..

