Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo visits Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights

Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit an Israeli West Bank settlement and the Golan Heights, in a show of solidarity that led Palestinians to accuse him of helping to cement Israeli control over occupied territory. Pompeo's trips came during the Israeli leg of what may be his last tour of the Middle East in the final months of President Donald Trump's administration.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:31 IST
Pompeo visits Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit an Israeli West Bank settlement and the Golan Heights, in a show of solidarity that led Palestinians to accuse him of helping to cement Israeli control over occupied territory.

Pompeo's trips came during the Israeli leg of what may be his last tour of the Middle East in the final months of President Donald Trump's administration. Trump delighted Israel in 2019 by recognising Israel's claim to sovereignty over the area of the Golan Heights that it captured from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed, in a move that was not recognised by most of the international community.

Last year, Pompeo, an evangelical Christian, broke with decades of U.S. foreign policy to announce that the United States under Trump no longer viewed Israel's settlements in the West Bank as "inconsistent with international law". These and other decisions were greeted with dismay by the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for nearly three years, accusing it of consistent pro-Israel bias.

The Palestinians have indicated they would resume relations as normal with Washington once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, widely seen as a gesture of goodwill towards his future administration. However it is unclear how many of Trump's decisions will be reversed by a Biden administration.

On Thursday morning Pompeo appeared alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said both Pompeo and Trump were long-standing friends of Israel. Pompeo said the two leaders discussed Iran, the perceived threat of which has shifted political fault lines in the region, uniting Israel and Gulf Arab states in fear of Tehran.

He also issued guidelines for Israeli products made in settlements to be labelled "Made in Israel" or "Product of Israel" when exported to the United States, removing the distinction between goods made within Israel and those produced in occupied territory. WEST BANK

But first Pompeo travelled the short distance from Jerusalem to the Israeli-occupied West Bank - known to most Israelis as Judea and Samaria - where more than 440,000 Jewish settlers live uneasily among three million Palestinians, mostly in fortified hilltop settlements. He dined at Shaar Binyamin, an Israeli industrial zone just north of Jerusalem where Psagot winery - taking its name from a nearby settlement - has a blend named after him.

"Enjoyed lunch at the scenic Psagot Winery today. Unfortunately, Psagot and other businesses have been targeted by pernicious EU (European Union) labeling efforts that facilitate the boycott of Israeli companies. The U.S. stands with Israel and will not tolerate any form of delegitimization," Pompeo wrote on Twitter. Under EU guidelines farm and other products made in Israeli settlements and exported to EU member countries should be clearly labeled as coming from the settlements, which the bloc considers illegal under international law.

Pompeo's visit departed from past policy that had kept top U.S. officials away from settlements, which Palestinians view as obstacles to a viable future state. Palestinians in the area say that the Psagot winery was built in part on Palestinian land near the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

"This land has been handed down from generation to generation to its Palestinian owners," Musa Jwayyed, a Palestinian-American who sits on Al-Bireh's city council. "I am a U.S. citizen, a taxpayer, educated, loyal, ok? Why do these settlers have more rights than I do?"

GOLAN HEIGHTS Pompeo later flew to the Golan Heights, a mountainous and strategic plateau that overlooks Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. "I very much wanted to come here on this trip to tell the world that we have it right. That we, the United States has it right. That Israel has it right," Pompeo said from a hilltop looking into an area of the Syrian Golan that was until recently controlled by militias fighting the Syrian civil war.

"Each nation has the right to defend itself in its own sovereignty," he said. Such signs of support left many Israelis backing Trump's bid for re-election.

But Palestinian negotiator Hanan Ashrawi accused Pompeo of using Trump's final weeks in office "to set yet another illegal precedent, violate international law and perhaps to advance his own future political ambitions".

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Santa, barred from malls and chimneys, enters homes via interactive video

Santa cannot sit with kids in shopping malls this year, but they can still tell him their Christmas wishlist in a video chat at home. Technology company Storyfile has come up with an artificial intelligence alternative to the holiday tradit...

London stocks fall as Brexit, coronavirus concerns weigh

London stocks slipped on Thursday, as uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already-faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip FTSE 100 i...

Karnataka CM launches program for implementation of Village One Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday launched an online program for the implementation of the Village One Center, which will bring all government services under one roof in hundred villages in Davanagere district of the state...

MoEF appoves Breach Candy Hospital extension

Union Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF on Thursday gave approval for the proposed extension of the existing Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The extension of the hospital will take place in the ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020