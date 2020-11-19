Army’s 16-Corps commander calls on J-K LG, discusses security situation

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 16-Corps Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Thursday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed important security issues, including security management in areas falling in the south of Pir Panjal region. The GoC, who met the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhavan here, briefed him about the prevailing security scenario along the Line of Control, including forward areas, anti-terrorist operations and matters pertaining to coordination with other security agencies, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the security forces for their successes in recent counter-terrorism operations. Sustained coordination between security forces and the civil administration is crucial to meet security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.