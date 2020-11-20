India's COVID-19 tally crosses 90-lakh mark

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 90-lakh mark on Friday with 45,882 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total cases in the country now stands at 90,04,366 including 4,43,794 active cases and 84,28,409 recoveries. With 584 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,32,162.

This is the thirteenth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. Maharashtra has 80,728 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 68,352 and Delhi with 43,221.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,95,91,786 samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 19, of these, 10,83,397 samples were tested yesterday. On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's active caseload has fallen under 5 per cent and the new recoveries continue to overtake the daily new cases continuously for the past 47 days.

It also said that the national coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 93.58 per cent. (ANI)