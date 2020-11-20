UP govt to bring law against 'love jihad', proposal sent to state's law dept

Uttar Pradesh Home Department has sent a proposal to the state's Department of Law to form a strict law against 'love jihad'. "A strict law against 'love jihad' will soon be brought in the state. Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law," the Home Department said in a statement on Friday.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion, citing an Allahabad High Court's order.Responding to a query in Lok Sabha in February this year, the Union Home Ministry had clarified the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that the state government will bring a bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment. (ANI)