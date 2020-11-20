Nine killed as truck hits funeral procession in China

A truck crashed into a funeral procession in central China on Friday, killing nine people and injuring four others, the state media reported. The accident happened on a national highway in Henan province's Huabin county.

Nine people were killed in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported. Four people were injured and hospitalised, it said. The Ministry of Public Security has sent a team to investigate the case, the report said.

Deadly road accidents are relatively common in China. Violations of traffic laws are often blamed for these accidents.