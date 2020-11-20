Left Menu
Nine killed as truck hits funeral procession in China

A truck crashed into a funeral procession in central China on Friday, killing nine people and injuring four others, the state media reported. The accident happened on a national highway in Henan province's Huabin county. Nine people were killed in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:05 IST
Nine people were killed in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported. Four people were injured and hospitalised, it said. The Ministry of Public Security has sent a team to investigate the case, the report said.

Deadly road accidents are relatively common in China. Violations of traffic laws are often blamed for these accidents.

