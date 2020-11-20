Left Menu
21-year-old rape 'victim' attempts suicide in Chitrakoot village

A 21-year-old woman, who had accused a youth last week of raping her on the promise of marriage, has tried to hang herself to death at her home in Markundi police station area, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:02 IST
21-year-old rape ‘victim’ attempts suicide in Chitrakoot village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 21-year-old woman, who had accused a youth last week of raping her on the promise of marriage, has tried to hang herself to death at her home in Markundi police station area, an official said on Friday. In a note found in her house, where she attempted suicide, the woman said she was taking the extreme step because none of the accused has so far been arrested, he said.

She said she was also fed up of insults heaped on her by villagers, he added. The woman had lodged a criminal case on November 13 against one Surendra Dubey of her village, alleging that he raped her on the promise of marriage, the police said.

The woman attempted suicide on Wednesday by hanging from the ceiling but a Dial 112 team, which rushed to her home on information by family members, saved her by breaking open the door, a senior police official said. Markundi police station SHO Ramesh Chandra said the woman was admitted to a Community Health Centre in an unconscious state, but she is now out of danger. Accused Surendra Dubey and four others of his family are absconding, the SHO said, adding raids are being conducted to nab them.

Circle Officer Subodh Gautam is investigating the case, he added In the FIR, the woman had also alleged that about eight months ago, she was forcibly given pills to abort her pregnancy by four members of Dubey's family when she was called over to their house for talks about the marriage..

