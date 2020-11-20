IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria undertakes sortie in indigenous Light Combat Helicopter

Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria on Friday undertook a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) in Bengaluru. The LCH is planned to be inducted into the Indian defence forces in the near future. The sortie undertaken by the IAF chief lasted for 45 minutes during which he was shown different capabilities of the LCH.

Yesterday, the Air Chief undertook a sortie in the newly inducted Apache attack helicopter during a two-day visit to air bases in the western part of the country. He also reviewed the operational preparedness of the fighter squadrons there. According to the tweet by the Indian Air Force, "Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal, RKS Bhadauria undertook a two-day visit to the airbases under Western Air Command on November 17 and November 18.

He interacted with the Air Warriors serving at these bases. During the visit, he flew a sortie with the Apache Squadron." (ANI)