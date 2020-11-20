Left Menu
NIA searches 5 locations in Kerala in connection with gold smuggling case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at five locations in Kerala in connection with the gold smuggling case.

ANI | Mallapuram/Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:26 IST
NIA searches 5 locations in Kerala in connection with gold smuggling case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at five locations in Kerala in connection with the gold smuggling case. "Today (20.11.2020), NIA conducted searches at five locations in Mallapuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case pertaining to seizure of 30 Kg gold worth Rs. 14.82 Crores on 5th July, 2020 at Trivandrum International Airport from the baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram," read a press statement from the NIA.

The searches were conducted at the residences of five accused persons viz. Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P. and Muhammed Mansoor. These accused persons conspired with the already arrested accused and facilitated smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate General, and its disposal, the agency said. The NIA in the statement said, during searches, several electronic items and documents have been seized. So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case.

Further investigation in the case is continued. The NIA registered a case after the seizure of 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on July 5 this year at Trivandrum International Airport from the baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

