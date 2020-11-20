Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAS officer Sivasankar moves HC for bail in ED case

In his plea in the high court, the bureaucrat alleged that false and frivolous allegations have been levelled to the effect that he accepted kickbacks from different agencies and the money kept in the locker of Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case, belonged to him. The prosecution could not produce any material to substantiate its charges against him, the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan contended in his petition.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:17 IST
IAS officer Sivasankar moves HC for bail in ED case
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar on Friday moved the Kerala High Court seeking bail in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to money laundering charges in the gold smuggling racket. Sivasankar, arrested by the ED on October 28 and now in judicial custody, filed the bail petition two days after the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases here rejected his application for regular bail on November 17.

Declining bail, special court Judge Kauser Edappagath had noted the investigation was at a crucial stage and the ED may require further time to collect all the materials, particularly related to the alleged nexus of the petitioner with the crime. In his plea in the high court, the bureaucrat alleged that false and frivolous allegations have been levelled to the effect that he accepted kickbacks from different agencies and the money kept in the locker of Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case, belonged to him.

The prosecution could not produce any material to substantiate its charges against him, the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan contended in his petition. Almost eight signed statements were recorded from Suresh in connection with the investigation of the PMLA case by the ED. In none of these statements, she implicated him or said he was aware of the gold smuggling, Sivasankar claimed.

The ED could not connect him with the predicate offence (money laundering) and after the special court questioned it, the agency to justify his arrest obtained a ninth statement from Suresh implicating him, the officer charged. He alleged that the ED deviated from its main allegation and claimed that the money seized from the locker of Suresh was the kickbacks received from certain projects offered by the Kerala government in connection with the flood relief.

"That shows that they deviated from their initial case of predicate offence as smuggling of gold", Sivasankar said. He also contended that the materials collected by the investigating agency was not enough to arrest him in terms of Section 19 of PMLA.

"The respondent (ED) did not comply with the procedure prescribed in the PML Act to arrest the accused. Multiple checks by senior officers are contemplated in the act but the arrest order did not show that they have complied with the procedure prescribed," he submitted. The central agency, probing the money trail in the case, had earlier alleged that Suresh in a statement claimed that Sivasankar and his team in the CMO were fully aware of the smuggling of the precious metal through diplomatic channel.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the ED and the Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5. The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, surfaced.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: IIT Indore PhD lab work suspended after 5 new cases

Laboratory work for PhD studentswas suspended till November 25 at the Indian Institute ofTechnology Indore in Madhya Pradesh after five persons werefound infected with the novel coronavirus in the last 11 days,the facilitys spokesperson Sun...

Rugby-Scotland make five changes for France clash as they aim to stretch winning streak

Scotland have made five changes to their starting lineup for Sundays Nations Cup clash against France at Murrayfield as they seek a sixth successive test victory. Four of the changes come in the pack where coach Gregor Townsend has opted fo...

Maha: Three missing men found dead in Shahapur

Bodies of three men reported missing by their relatives were recovered from a forested area in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, police said. The bodies were found hanging from a tree in a highly decomposed state in ...

Aid agencies scramble to respond as Ethiopians flee to Sudan

At the Um Rakuba settlement in Sudan, refugees queue for helpings of cornflour porridge and put up makeshift shelters under scrubland trees, their lives upended by fighting in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.Aid agencies are racing to scal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020