Security forces detect IED in J-K's Kulgam

Security forces on Friday detected and later diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. An IED fitted in a pipe was detected near a local mosque at Shurat in the south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a police officer said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:28 IST
Security forces on Friday detected and later diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. An IED fitted in a pipe was detected near a local mosque at Shurat in the south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a police officer said. He said the explosive device was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad team on the spot without causing any loss.

