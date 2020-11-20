Assam lawyer arrested for cheating people promising govt jobs
A deal was fixed at Rs 5 lakh for a government job and Houqe paid the lawyer Rs 2.5 lakh as an advance, promising him to pay the rest on getting the appointment letter. Hoque, however, later realised that he has been cheated and filed a complaint with the police.PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:40 IST
A lawyer was arrested in Assam's Dhubri district for allegedly cheating people by promising them government jobs in exchange for money, police said on Friday. Monirul Islam, a resident of Geramari village in Gauripur police station area of the district, took money from a youth, Safiqul Houqe, by promising him a government job, they said.
Islam claimed that he knew several top officials in different government departments, besides some ministers, police said. A deal was fixed at Rs 5 lakh for a government job and Houqe paid the lawyer Rs 2.5 lakh as an advance, promising him to pay the rest on getting the appointment letter.
Hoque, however, later realised that he has been cheated and filed a complaint with the police. Islam was arrested on Thursday night and officials said they are investigating the matter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Monirul Islam
- Dhubri
- Rs
- Assam
- Houqe
- Safiqul Houqe
ALSO READ
Fox News scores ratings win as early state election call angers Trump and his allies
Cuban asylum seekers dismayed their compatriots boosted Trump in Florida
Google Meet now allows organizers to bulk admit participants into video call
Investors welcome U.S. election gridlock, retreat from 'blue wave' bets
Soccer-Arsenal's Luiz back in training, could face Molde