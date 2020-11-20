Cops trace bag with gold worth Rs 2.1L, hand it over to owner

Thane police managed to zero in on an autorickshaw in which a couple had forgotten a bag containing a gold necklace worth Rs 2.10 lakh, an official said on Friday. The couple alighted from the autorickshaw on Thursday morning at the residential quarters of Thane Central Jail after a trip from Shirdi and realised some time later that the beg containing the gold mangalsutra was left behind in the three-wheeler, Senior Inspector RM Somvanshi of Thane Nagar police station said.

"The couple had not noted down the number of the autorickshaw but recollected it was an old make and had some cloth of hanging from it. With this clue, our detection team managed to zero in on the three-wheeler in Majiwada area with the help of the RTO," he said. "The bag was retrieved from the autorickshaw driver's home and handed over to the couple by a team led by sub inspector Sachin Barate. Further probe is underway to see if the driver had any malafide intention in not informing police about the lost bag immediately," the official added.