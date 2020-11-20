Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan HC rejects petitions filed against police on events commemorating LTTE cadres

A Sri Lankan high court on Friday refused to restrain police from stopping events commemorating LTTE cadres, who died during a 30-year armed campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:33 IST
Sri Lankan HC rejects petitions filed against police on events commemorating LTTE cadres

A Sri Lankan high court on Friday refused to restrain police from stopping events commemorating LTTE cadres, who died during a 30-year armed campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces. The LTTE Heroes commemoration events are planned for four days, starting from November 25.

The magistrate's courts of Vavuniya and Mannar on Thursday banned the events and issued restraining orders on anyone trying to commemorate the LTTE. Some 13 people have been banned from organising the events. According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and police spokesperson Ajith Rohana, the Jaffna Provincial High Court has dismissed four petitions filed against police, seeking to prevent any attempt to hold the LTTE Heroes commemoration in the northern province.

The high court refused to issue writs against the police, he said, adding that it was "a landmark ruling". The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which led an armed rebellion for over three decades against the Sri Lankan government to set up a separate Tamil homeland, was defeated by the Lankan Army in May 2009.

Before 2009, the LTTE celebrated November 26, the birthday of the LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabakaran, as Hero's Day. The LTTE leader used to make a policy speech on their struggles on this day. Since the end of the war, Tamil politicians organised events to light lamps.

The LTTE was fighting the government troops since the mid-1970s to set up a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern regions of the island nation. Sri Lanka's human rights record, particularly over the impunity enjoyed by law enforcement officers, has been the subject of international condemnation.

The UN Human Rights Council has called for an international probe into the alleged war crimes during the military conflict with the LTTE. According to the government figures, around 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts, including the war with Lankan Tamils which claimed at least 100,000 lives.

The LTTE remains a banned organisation in Sri Lanka as well as in India, the US, the UK and the European Union..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All but one test corona positive in Lahaul-Spiti’s village as district's 2.83 % people get infected

All except one of the 42 residents of Thorang village in Himachals Lahaul-Spiti district have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2.83 per cent population of the sparsely-populated tribal district itself having been infected. Whi...

2 BJP leaders used MPLAD funds to buy e-carts at higher price for EDMC, claims AAP

The AAP on Friday claimed that two BJP leaders bought 200 e-carts from their MPLAD funds in 2018 at three times the price for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the vehicles have not been used, drawing a sharp reaction from the saffro...

Spitting in public places, quarantine rules violation, not maintaining social distancing will attract Rs 2000 fine in Delhi: Notification.

Spitting in public places, quarantine rules violation, not maintaining social distancing will attract Rs 2000 fine in Delhi Notification....

OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy; announces new mgmt with Sunil Mittal as Exec Chairman

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the British government on Friday took over as the new owners of broadband satellite communications company OneWeb, which has emerged from bankruptcy and is all set to recommence sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020