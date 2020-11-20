Delhi Police books hotel management for defying COVID-19 guidelines

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the management of a Delhi hotel for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols, an officer said on Friday. According to police, more than 150 people were attending a wedding function at the City Park Hotel in north Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday in defiance of the Delhi government order trimming down the number of people allowed at social gatherings from 200 to 50 amid a surge in coronavirus cases

Most of the people at the function were not following coronavirus protocols, the officer said. A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered at Maurya Enclave Police Station, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. No immediate reaction was received from the hotel.