Rajasthan: ACB raids houses of three government officials

Their premises were raided on Friday. Soni said they recovered documents of properties, cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 20 crore from Girish Kumar Joshi’s premises. Similarly, documents of assets worth around Rs 20 crore and Rs 13 crore were recovered from the premises of Satish Kumar Gupta and Chiranjilal, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:35 IST
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau raided houses of three government officials, recovering papers regarding alleged assets worth crores of rupees, an official said here on Saturday. DG B L Soni (ACB) said Girish Kumar Joshi, Superintendent Engineer, Ajmer Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Ltd-Udaipur; Chiranjilal, Assistant Development Officer, Keshoraipatan in Bundi; and Satish Kumar Gupta, Senior DGM (Civil), Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation; had been on the radar of the bureau for some time. Their premises were raided on Friday.

