Couple wed after police persuade family

A couple who were in a live-in relationship for the past five years got married after the police in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district managed to persuade the family of the groom, an official said on Saturday. According to Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, the Women Power Line number 1,090 got a complaint on Thursday that whenever Ruhi spoke to Tanveer Ansari about marriage, he used to say no to it. During a probe, it was found that Ansari did not have any objection, but his family was against it.

The 'Nari Shakti' team of the police was deployed and members of both the families were counselled, following which Ansari's family agreed to the marriage. The two, both residents of the Sujauli police station area, were living in a live-in relationship for the past five years, the SP said. On Friday, the 'nikah' (marriage) of Ruhi and Ansari was done in the presence of members of both the families. PTI CORR NAV HMB