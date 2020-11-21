UP: Body of man found inside car; 2 held

The body of a man was found inside a car parked on the Kazipura-Nayphal road here, police said on Saturday. Two people have been arrested for their involvement in the alleged murder, they said.

The victim, Rashid, had come to the Holy Cross Hospital in Masuri from Pilkhuwa in Hapur district to get his wife examined when he received a call and went to meet someone. However, he did not return and the police found his body around 7.45 am on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI. After analysing call records of Rashid and tracing the number from which he received a call before he went missing, two people -- Ayush and Ashish Chowdhary -- were arrested, police said.

The duo had helped the main accused identified as Vikas Rathi to commit the crime, police said. Rashid and Jagbir Singh, father of Chowdhary, were business partners and had a monetary dispute, the victim's brother alleged in a police complaint.

Rathi and Singh are on the run, they said..