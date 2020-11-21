Left Menu
Three of family killed by relatives after dispute over waste disposal

Nine people have been arrested and police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order following the Friday night incident, they said. Constable Abhijit Verma (27), his sister Nisha Verma (29) and mother Ramawati (54) were dragged out of their house by his cousins and attacked with sharp-edged weapons and lathis following a dispute over disposal of garbage in a drain, Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:17 IST
Three members of a family, including an Uttar Pradesh Police constable, were killed allegedly by their relatives over disposal of garbage in Gayatri Nagar area here, police said on Saturday. Nine people have been arrested and police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order following the Friday night incident, they said.

Constable Abhijit Verma (27), his sister Nisha Verma (29) and mother Ramawati (54) were dragged out of their house by his cousins and attacked with sharp-edged weapons and lathis following a dispute over disposal of garbage in a drain, Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra said. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, Mishra said, adding that two others, including a woman, who had rushed to rescue them, were also injured in the attack.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said. Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar Meena on Saturday said that of the 15 accused persons, nine have been arrested till now.

Three people were arrested on Friday late night along with weapons used in the crime, police said. Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali (City), Dinesh Singh said that a dispute over garbage dumping between the cousins took place in the evening but it was resolved.

However, around 11.30 pm, about five to six people attacked Verma at his house and dragged him, his mother and sister out and killed them, he added. The SHO said three of the accused -- Devraj, Shiv Pujan and Bablu -- fired in the air from a country-made weapon, creating tension in the area. Senior police officials also visited the area and an FIR has been lodged in the case on a complaint from the younger brother of the deceased constable, he said. Constable Verma was posted at the Naini police station in Allahabad district and had come home for Diwali, police said. BSP leader G C Dinkar alleged laxity on part of the police and claimed that they could have prevented the incident..

