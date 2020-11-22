Burnt body found in UP's Bahraich; identity yet to be ascertained

The burnt body of a person was found in a village here on Sunday, and attempts are underway to identify the victim, police said. Information about the body was provided by the pradhan of Akbarpur village, which falls in the Kaisarganj police station area, Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said.

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Prime facie, it seems that the deceased's body was burnt in a bid to remove evidence. A team has been constituted to probe the matter, and help of forensic experts and surveillance cell is being taken," he said. A case has been registered at the Kaisarganj police station in this regard.