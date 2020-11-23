Left Menu
Himachal govt to conduct survey to identify COVID-19, other patients

Himachal Pradesh government is set to conduct a large-scale survey between November 25 and December 27 in a bid to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2020 08:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh government is set to conduct a large-scale survey between November 25 and December 27 in a bid to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure. As many as 800 teams having two members each have been constituted to conduct the survey.

"Himachal Pradesh government will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure between November 25 and December 27. Eight hundred teams having 2 members in each team have been constituted," said the state government. This comes amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,070 active cases in the state. (ANI)

