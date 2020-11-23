Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC adjourns to next week plea seeking CBI probe into Palghar lynching case

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to next week hearing on the pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Palghar mob lynching incident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:53 IST
SC adjourns to next week plea seeking CBI probe into Palghar lynching case
Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to next week hearing on the pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Palghar mob lynching incident. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested for adjournment of the case to the next week.

Maharashtra government had earlier informed the apex court that all guilty police officials have been punished or suspended from services. "Departmental enquiry was ordered against police personnel, who have been prima-facie found negligent and derelict in the performance of their duties in handling the incident and preventing the commission of a crime at and around the time of the incident," the Maharashtra government had submitted in a status report.

Earlier, the top court had asked Maharashtra to bring on record the chargesheet and details of the inquiry against police officials in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident. The pleas have also sought a probe by the CBI and registration of FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

Three persons, including two sadhus and their driver, were killed by a mob on the night of April 16 in Palghar's Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. The three were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia to close some Top Glove factories in stages amid virus outbreak

Malaysia will close some of Top Gloves factories in stages to screen its employees for COVID-19 after a big jump in coronavirus infections, a senior minister said on Monday.A total of 28 factories will be closed in stages after 1,889 Top Gl...

Indonesia hits half million coronavirus cases as hospitals strain

Indonesia hit a grim milestone on Monday in surpassing more than half a million cases of the coronavirus, as hospitals across the countrys most populated province edged closer towards capacity. Indonesia now has 502,110 infections and 16,00...

Hold Punjab, Haryana CMs liable for Delhi pollution: Atishi to air quality panel

AAP MLA and chairperson of Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly Atishi on Monday met with newly-appointed panel for Air Quality Management and urged it to hold chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana liable for causing pollution in the nat...

Sonakshi Sinha treats fans with pictures from Maldives vacation

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday treated her fans with stunning pictures of her enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. The Dabangg actor posted two radiant pictures on Instagram from her holiday in the Maldives. In the picture, amid the scenic v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020