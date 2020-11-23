Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant death-drug probe: NCB denies man illegally detained

On Monday, Sawant's counsel, Amir Koradia, told the bench that contrary to NCB's claim, Sawant was arrested from his office in the city on September 4. "I should have, therefore, been produced before the magistrate on September 5 but this was done only on September 6," he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:26 IST
Sushant death-drug probe: NCB denies man illegally detained

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday denied before the Bombay High Court that Dipesh Sawant, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic staff, had been illegally detained in a drugs case that it is probing. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the NCB, told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik that Sawant had been arrested on September 5 following due procedure and that there was nothing illegal about his arrest.

ASG Singh was responding to a petition filed by Sawant in October this year claiming he had been arrested illegally by the NCB, and had sought a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. On Monday, Sawant's counsel, Amir Koradia, told the bench that contrary to NCB's claim, Sawant was arrested from his office in the city on September 4.

"I should have, therefore, been produced before the magistrate on September 5 but this was done only on September 6," he said. ASG Singh, however, told the court that the above was not true.

"The NCB has an arrest memo signed by him (Sawant) that says he was arrested and brought to the NCB office on September 5. His brother Vivek also accompanied him to the NCB office," Singh said. "He (Sawant) was allowed to make a phone call to his family after his arrest, and the next morning, he was provided breakfast. How can his arrest be a case of illegal detention then?" Singh said.

He also said Sawant was arrested along with several others in a case that involved an active drug syndicate and, therefore, there was no question of quashing his remand. The bench, however, said that unless an "independent" body or officer conducted an inquiry into the allegations made by Sawant, it would be unable to adjudicate upon the prayers made in the plea.

The NCB, however, said Sawant's allegation were untrue and, therefore, there was no need for any inquiry. The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on December 4.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joachim Löw under pressure as German federation plans talks

Germany coach Joachim Lw has been asked to draw up an analysis of last weeks 6-0 defeat to Spain ahead of a meeting on the teams future, the national soccer federation said Monday. The loss in Seville was Germanys heaviest defeat since 1931...

Pulse Plus Pharmacy becomes the First e-Pharmacy Start-up to Turn Profitable

Pulse Plus Pharmacy has become the first e-pharmacy start-up in India with 10,000 fulfilled orders in a month to turn profitable Coimbatore, India Business Wire India Pulse Plus Pvt Ltd, part of the Pasumai Pharmacy Group based in Coimbat...

CBI searches former Congress minister Roshan Baig's residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials on Monday conducted searches at the residence of former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig here, a day after arresting him in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam. The sleuths from the CBI office here s...

COVID-19 cases in US may double before Biden takes office: Study

With Inauguration Day for US President-elect Joe Biden still two months away, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is likely to increase to 20 million by the end of January, nearly doubling the current level of 12 million c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020