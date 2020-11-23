Left Menu
One held with 120 kg cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have seized 120 kg of cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested a man who was allegedly transporting the contraband in a truck on Monday, officials said. The seized cannabis weighs 120 kg and is estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have seized 120 kg of cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested a man who was allegedly transporting the contraband in a truck on Monday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of the national capital, police said, adding that the Delhi-registered truck has been impounded. "The cannabis was seized by officials of Bisrakh police station during a check on the road when they intercepted the truck following a tip off. The seized cannabis weighs 120 kg and is estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. The accused has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said. Chander said a probe is underway to find out the forward and backward linkages in the case and efforts are on to track a suspected larger drug network.

