Two boys sodomised in Uttar Pradesh

Two boys were allegedly sodomised in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts, police said on Monday. An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, following which the accused was arrested.

When the minor was playing outside his house, the accused, identified as Shavez, lured him with toffees. The man took the eight-year-old boy to a secluded place and allegedly sodomised him, police said. Further investigation is going on and the minor has been sent for a medical examination, they said.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in his shop in Shamli district on Sunday, a police official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's parents, police registered a case and arrested Shaukeen, SHO Rozan Tyagi said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.